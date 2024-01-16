Slow and Low 9699 Railroad Street
Onna Tray
- The Easy Route$48.00
- Smoke Show
Quarter Pound Brisket, Half a Rack of Babybacks, Half Chicken. Half a Pound of Tri-Tip, Half a Pound of Pulled Pork, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad, Elote, Ranch Beans, Greens, Big Ass Piece of Corn Bread.$145.00
- OUT OF STOCKHalf Chicken
Half Smoked ChickenOUT OF STOCK$20.00
- Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey Breast$12.00
- Brisket
Smoked beef Brisket$15.00
- Short Rib
Smoked beef short rib$53.00
- Belly Bites
Pork belly bites$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaby Back Ribs Half
smoked pork baby back ribsOUT OF STOCK$25.00
- Spare Ribs
Smoked Pork spare ribs$14.00
- Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaby Back Ribs FULLOUT OF STOCK$40.00
- Tri-Tip$12.00
Inna Basket
- Smoked Beef Fat Fries$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKMini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogsOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Wings 6 piece
smoked wings in hot sauce$16.00
- Wing 12 piece
smoked wings in BBQ sauce$30.00
- Wings (DRY) 6 wings
Smoked wings tossed in dry rub$16.00
- Cornmeal Fried Cauliflower
corn meal fried Cauliflower$14.00
- 12 wings dry$30.00
Inna Bun
- Burger
american cheese, smoked beef fat onions, alabama white sauce$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
carolina gold sauce, cole slaw$13.00
- Tri-Tip Sandwich
Garlic hoagie, sweet or spicy bbq sauce, onions$16.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Nouc cham, pickled daikon/carrot/onion, pickles, kewpie$18.00
- Low Brau Andouille Sausage
Andouille suasgae, onions and beir cheese,$12.00
- Low Brau Bratwurst Sausage
Bratwurst suasgae, onions and beir cheese,$12.00
- Brisket Tacos
3 tacos De arbol, salasa, cotija cheese, cilanto, onions$14.00
- Tri-Tip Tacos
3 tacos De arbol, salasa, cotija cheese, cilanto, onions$14.00
- Pulled Pork Tacos
3 tacos De arbol, salasa, cotija cheese, cilanto, onions$14.00
- Tacos (ONE OF EACH)$14.00
Inna Bowl
- Classic Caesar
corn bread croutons, chopped anchovy, grated parm, grilled lemon$15.00
- Mixed Greens
pickled peaches, blue cheese, toasted pecans, pickled shallots, Shio kogi/lime viniagrette$15.00
- El Cobb
Smoked chicken, grilled corn, cotija, red onion, avacado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chile, soft boiled egg, avacado, cilantro creme$21.00
- Brocc's Bowl
smoked tri-tip, grilled broccli, nouc cham, cilantro, green onion, peanuts, fesno chile, sesame, rice, grilled lime$21.00
- Southwest Bowl
ranch beans, cilanto rice, fire onions, cotija cheese, avocado, De Arbol vinaigrette$17.00
- Love Child Bowl
Roasted sweet potatos, gorgonzola, toasted pecans, castelfranco, avocado, dates, arugula, lemon vinaigrette$16.00
- Texas Chili
No Beans.. Not ever, cilantro, onion, cornbread, creme fraiche$16.00
Sides
- Mac N Cheese
Mac and Cheese$8.00
- Potato Salad
housemade potato salad$8.00
- Cole Slaw
cole slaw$8.00
- Elote Cup
sweet N sour ranch beans$8.00
- Ranch Beans$8.00
- Corn Bread
housemade corn bread$4.00
- Smoked Beef Fat Fries
Smoked Beef fat fries with Beir Cheese and BBQ sauce$8.00
- Rice Salad
housemade rice salad$8.00
- Braised Greens
braised Greens with smoked turkey wing$8.00